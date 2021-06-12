Tooro United make last stand as Proline lurk

By Fred Mwambu More by this Author

By George Katongole More by this Author

Tooro United was given a boost on Friday after signing a sponsorship package worth Shs113.86m for one year, hours before their Fufa Big League fate is decided.

At a ceremony held at Kati Kati Restaurant in Lugogo, Tooro boss Alice Namatovu announced Cyprus-based betting company, 1xBet.

The company has previously had partnerships English Premier League sides Chelsea and Liverpool. “We have been following your performance and it is worth supporting,” 1XBet’s Tony Dhabangi said.

According to Dhabangi, the company will become the shirt sponsors for the next season. They hope to be in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League then.

Pressure

The pressure is on coach Edward Golola’s Tooro who have dropped four points in their last two games to prolong their promotion wait to the final day.

Advertisement

“We’ve prepared well and it’s up to the players to push further when on the pitch,” their coach Edward Golola briefly said of the game.

The Permutations

Tooro leads the Rwenzori group with 28 points, only two ahead of Proline. That means that they need an outright win to seal the direct promotional slot.

Any other result –a draw or a loss- coupled with a Proline win will mean the latter sneaks through because of either their points or superior goal difference.

The match pitting Nyamityobora and Terrazo & Tiles is more or less a formality game as the former has already sealed the second playoffs slot while the latter is relegated.

Marvin Oshaba, Josephy Yiga and Denis Ojara pose with the new Tooro United home kit during the launch at Kati Kati Restaurant on Friday

Arua’s fate

In the Elgon group, Arua Hill who are all but through may need a home draw or win against already relegated Paidh Black Angels to sail through convincingly.

Coach Hussein Mbalangu’s side are top of the table with 27 points, three ahead of Gaddafi who are in the same city to face struggling Calvary.

However, their superior goal difference of 14 to Gaddafi’s six puts them in a firm position. In the other match of note, Mbale Heroes hope to complete a double over their city rivals Kataka to have any chance of survival.

Kataka’s slim chances of reaching the playoffs for a second consecutive time lies on them getting a big win and hoping Maroons beat Blacks Power in Luzira.

Kataka with 18 points are just two above the red line and can suffer relegation if they lose and other results go their opponents’ way.

Relegation stands

There was jubilation from some struggling clubs that since Fufa cancelled the Regional Leagues season, there would not be relegation from the Big League.

However, the Fufa Competitions director Aisha Nalule has confirmed that there will be promotion as well as relegation.

“The Fufa Big relegation still stands because the communication only concerned the current regional teams,” Nalule confirmed.

Alex Ruhunda, the Fort Portal Municipality MP appreciates 1xBet's Tony Dhabangi at Tooro United's kit launch at Kati Kati Restaurant on Friday

“We have many options; what if we decide that we should have one [second division] league next season with 12 teams? I am not saying that is what will happen but we have several options but we are still assessing the situation but what I can confirm is that bottom teams will be relegated.”

FUFA BIG LEAGUE

Sunday fixtures – 3pm

Tooro United vs. Kigezi HomeBoyz, Wanukuluku

Calvary vs. Gaddafi, Arua

Arua Hills vs. Paidha, Arua

Maroons vs. Blacks Power, Luzira

Mbale Heroes vs. Kataka, Mbale

Luweero United vs. Ndejje, Kasana

Nyamityobora vs. Terrazo & Tiles, Mbarara

Proline vs. Water, Lugogo