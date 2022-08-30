Tooro will ease Buganda's passage to Fufa Drum semis - Kagimu

Inaugural Fufa Drum tournament winners Buganda Province are in high spirits after drawing Ancholi Province in the quarterfinals during the draws conducted at Fufa House yesterday.

David Mutono's Buganda ejected Kigezi Province to get to this level while Acholi Province overcame Bunyoro Province to stay in contention.

"We were ready for any team that would come our way and now that we face Tooro, our chances of making it to the semifinals look brighter," Buganda Province playmaker Shafik Kagimu told Daily Monitor.

The URA skipper joins team mate Saidi Kyeyune and KCCA winger Brian Majwega to form a well oiled midfield triumvirate that makes Buganda a force to reckon with in the Nile Special sponsored tourney.

"It is a duty of all of us to look for goals not to depend on strikers only. We shall attack Tooro in order to progress," he added.

Buganda skipper Viane Ssekajugo is the Province's protagonist while the vast experience of Douglas Muganga, Joshua Lubwama and Garvin Kizito comes in handy.

Acholi, the reigning Fufa Drum tourney kings, are also a hard nut to crack with established players like URA's Huud Mulikyi who netted the goal that ousted Bunyoro, Brian Mato, Rogers Mato and Derrick Ochan.

Elsewhere 2018 losing finalists West Nile, which ejected Karamoja will face Fred Kajoba's Kampala in a much anticipated bout.

Kampala's attacking threat orchestrated by Uganda Cranes duo Travis Mutyaba and Martin Kizza that slew Bukedi to get him, have birthed tremors in the ongoing tournament. They will face a West Nile side laden with proven competitors like Fred Amaku, Juma Dada, Rashid Okocha, Gaddafi Wahaba and Muhammad Shaban. This, to say the least, is a close to call affair to be decided over two legs starting on September 9.

Whereas Teso vs. Tooro encounter can go either way, Davis Obua's Lango has a slight edge over Bugisu.Lango dug in their heels to get past Ankole banking on Joachim Ojera but must be mindful of Bugisu Province and KCCA forward Usma Arafat who netted four goals to lead his team here.





FUFA DRUM

QUARTEFINAL DRAW

Bugisu vs. Lango

Acholi vs. Buganda

West Nile vs. Kampala

Teso vs. Tooro



