Torach lives moment of truth

Since donning the Uganda Cranes captain’s armband from Allan Okello after a crushing 3-0 defeat to Algeria, Rogers Torach has led with the conviction, grit, and command expected of a true leader.



It was a bold move by co-coaches Morley Byekwaso and Fred Muhumuza - not just to drop Okello as captain, but to hand the reins to a defender who had, until then, been on the fringes of the senior national team.

But it’s a decision that has transformed Uganda’s Chan 2024 campaign and thrust the team on the cusp of group progress.



From chaos to chemistry



Torach’s pairing with Vipers teammate Hillary Mukundane has proven a defensive masterstroke.

After the Algerian nightmare - where Torach partnered SC Villa’s slow-paced Arnold Odong with little chemistry or coordination — the reuniting of the Kitende duo brought immediate results: back-to-back clean sheets in a 3-0 dismantling of Guinea and a controlled 2-0 win over Niger.



Their understanding, forged at club level, is now the steel spine of a national side just one win away from history.

Should they hold firm against South Africa on Monday night, it will be hard for Cranes head coach Paul Put to ignore them when naming his squad for next month’s crucial 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Somalia and Mozambique at Namboole.



Fierce test awaits

But the South African hurdle will be the toughest yet. Bafana Bafana’s Neo Maema and Thabiso Kutumela, who struck on either side of halftime to sink Guinea, bring pace, movement and unpredictability in the final third.

It will be up to Torach and Mukundane to hold the line — again.



Interestingly, both defenders share a similar profile: tight man-markers who thrive next to a game-reading sweeper. And yet, within Uganda’s current setup, they have adapted roles seamlessly.

Mukundane often drops into the No. 5 position, barking instructions and anticipating danger, while Torach locks onto the opposition’s most dangerous striker. It’s a partnership built on trust, timing and tactical discipline.



The coaching staff would be wise to stick with that script against a South African side that punishes even the smallest error.



Faith

There is history between captain and coach. Byekwaso has trusted Torach since his Uganda U-20 days, when the defender led the team at the All-Africa Games final in Ghana.

At the start of Chan tourney, the coach explained his choice of a three-man leadership group: Okello, goalkeeper Joel Mutakubwa, and Torach.



“Okello has played professional football at Paradou and knows what it takes. Mutakubwa gives great command from goal, and Torach has shown leadership before at the U-20 level,” Byekwaso said.



That Byekwaso skipped over Mutakubwa — the logical vice-captain — and went with the third in line, Torach, spoke volumes.

The Cranes needed emotional revival, a captain to galvanize a fractured unit. And Torach has delivered — his influence felt not just in the backline, but across the entire squad.

In fact, even when Vipers have signed Congolese defender Kevin Dasylva Bady, the duo is expected to be the starting pair when the Venoms play in the Caf Champions League next month.



More to come



For years, Torach has been a peripheral figure in the senior Cranes setup. But this might be his turning point.