Torach under pressure to get back into starting XI

Once an undisputed starter at Vipers, Rogers Torach now finds himself in unfamiliar territory - watching from the bench as new Congolese recruit Kevin Dasylva Bady swiftly endears to the Kitende faithful.



Last season, the defensive pairing of Torach and Hilary Mukundane was at the heart of Vipers’ league and Uganda Cup double.

Their chemistry, understanding, and steel at the back not only helped Vipers dominate locally but also translated into international success, anchoring Uganda’s first-ever qualification to the Chan quarterfinals.

Torach zestfully skippered Uganda Cranes past the group stages - and famously stepped up to take the high-pressure final penalty in the 3-3 thriller against South Africa at Namboole.

New dawn



But football evolves quickly, and with the arrival of Bady from AS Simba Kamikaze, Torach’s once secure place in the starting XI has come under serious threat.



In his mid 20s, the Congolese defender has brought a different aura to the Venoms backline — combining elegance, pace, and tactical intelligence with confident ball distribution.

Bady impressed heavily in the Caf Champions League preliminary round, helping Vipers dispatch Namibia’s African Stars 2-0 on aggregate.

His assured performance alongside Mukundane has now positioned him as a first-choice centre-back under coach Ivan Minnaert, heading into Sunday’s crunch tie against Zambia’s Power Dynamos at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.



What makes Bady's rise even more significant is that it disrupts the once rock-solid Torach-Mukundane partnership.

Both Torach and Mukundane are known for their physicality and man-marking attributes, but Bady adds a new dimension - calm, game-reading ability, and agility - which complements Mukundane’s no-nonsense style perfectly.



Meanwhile, Torach’s options are narrowing. Even a potential shift to the right-back position is complicated, with Nicholas Wadada, Grant Masiko, and Ashraf Mandela all ahead of him in that pecking order.



At the national level, things haven’t been kinder. Torach has been edged out of the senior Cranes setup by a trio of foreign-born defenders - Toby Sibbick, Joseph Obita, and Erio Capradossi - further complicating his competitive rhythm and visibility.

Ready to step up



Yet, all hope is not lost. Torach has always been known for his grit and determination. His Chan heroics - stepping up as captain, outmuscling top forwards, and bravely converting a high-pressure penalty - remain fresh in fans’ memories.