Tottenham held by 10-man Saints as West Ham sink Watford

Tottenham Hotspur's Italian head coach Antonio Conte (L) talks to Tottenham Hotspur's English midfielder Dele Alli during the English Premier League football match between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur at St Mary's Stadium in Southampton, southern England on December 28, 2021. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • West Ham rise to fifth in the Premier League on 31 points after 19 games, four behind Arsenal and one ahead of Spurs, who have two matches in hand.

Tottenham dropped two precious points against 10-man Southampton on Tuesday as West Ham hammered Watford 4-1 to turn up the heat in the race for a coveted Premier League top-four spot.

