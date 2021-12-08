Tottenham in crisis after 13 players and staff test positive for Covid-19

Tottenham Hotspur's South Korean striker Son Heung-Min (2nd L) celebrates with teammates after scoring their third goal during the English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Norwich City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, on December 5, 2021. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • An emotional Conte admitted the situation was "so strange and incredible".

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte said on Wednesday that eight players and five members of staff had tested positive for coronavirus and he expected more confirmed cases.

