Tottenham out of Europe after UEFA award Rennes victory

Tottenham Hotspur's English striker Harry Kane (L) reacts after Tottenham Hotspur's English midfielder Dele Alli failed to score during the English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, on December 19, 2021. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The match in London had to be called off when Spurs manager Antonio Conte announced on the eve of the game eight of his players and five members of staff had tested positive for Covid-19.

Tottenham Hotspur's European campaign for this season is over after UEFA awarded Rennes a 3-0 victory in their final Europa Conference League group match on Monday.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.