Tough return awaits Tooro

By George Katongole

Last season, Tooro United took one of the two automatic qualification slots, alongside Arua Hill. It was a moment to savour as a penalty against Kigezi HomeBoyz on the last day of the regular season was all they needed to go up after one season in the Fufa Big League.

There was an aura of optimism when the club signed a Shs113m sponsorship deal with Cyprus-based betting company, 1xBet in July. Alice Namatovu hailed the move as a groundbreaking one for the club she obtained from car dealer Smart Obed in 2020.

“This is an enormously significant partnership for our club, and for Ugandan football as a whole. Our discussions with 1XBet have been extremely positive and their willingness to join us demonstrates their long-term commitment to football. We are committed to help them grow alongside our fans,” Namatovu said back then.

But she faces resentment from players, most of whom claim they were not paid during the promotion until now.

With the additions of veteran Karim Ndugwa and budding striker Denis Mwemezi, as marquee signings, the club will be hoping to rise above the waters that swallowed them in 2020.

What they can hope for

Heading into the second full season of the Edward Golola project, many fans will hope his expertise takes them in the top 10. But top flight football is a tough nut to crack and Tooro may end up frittering away points against more superior opposition.

The hard work put in by striker Marvin Oshaba last season resulted in nine goals which accounted for 30 per cent of Tooro’s goals tally.

Golola, who has had good times at Vipers, before last season’s exploits in the Fufa Big League, warned that his youthful team would be ‘tough nuts to crack’.

“It is an opportunity for my players to fight for the club and finish as high as possible on the table,” Golola said of the club whose best ever performance was a fifth-place finish in the 2013/14 season. The club have not made a splash in the transfer market bringing in modest signings.

Midfielders Hamis Gabite, Ronald Kikonyongo, Mujib Mutoni, Hussein Wanji and Apollo Kaggwa are among the other new additions. Last week, the club chairperson Michael Wandera Engajani was working around the clock to have more players cleared for the upcoming season.

Questions raised

But unconvincing early performances this year in the play-offs where they lost to Gaddafi have raised question marks about their ability to push for top places. They were weakened further this season by losing out key players that included skipper Lawrence Kigonya and mainstay Rashid Mukungu. Golola is ready to meet the challenge head-on. “We are assembling a side that can play at this level and I am sure we will be competitors,” said Golola. Tooro will host home games at the renovated Buhinga Stadium and according to Golola that means the players will need no extra motivation to perform. “For the boys who will be playing, they should relish these home games, because it is a reward for working so hard,” he added.

Golola is a great promise but he has never quite fulfilled his potential as a big coach. It is almost inevitable that questions will be asked about his ability to cut it in the Premiership.

It may not be an entirely successful season for Tooro but where Golola is concerned there should be plenty of cause for celebration.

BRIEFLY

Club: Tooro United

Founded: 2007 (as Soana)

Ground: Buhinga

Club Owner: Alice Namatovu

Club Chairman:

Michael Wandera Engajani

Coach: Edward Golola

Prediction: 15th

[email protected]