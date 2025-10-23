Traditional Express, KCCA clash longs for fans' return

The full effects of the fans' boycott that forced Fufa to drop the proposed new league reforms is yet to be fully measured.

This Thursday is however expected to offer a glimpse of whether everyone has fully moved on from that unfortunate episode as traditional rivals Express and KCCA clash in one of two Startimes Uganda Premier League match-day four games alongside Bul and surprise early pacesetters Buhimba.

KCCA, known to pull some of the biggest crowds appear to have been the hardest hit by the boycotts with their fans staying away for all their three games thus far.

It culminated into their parent body KCCA shipping in the authority's casual labourers for their first home game at Lugogoas they played out a goalless draw with Lugazi.

The result was a second stalemate after their 2-1 win over Villa to sit third with five points after three games.

The lukewarm start for many teams means Express, KCCA’s opponents are on four points but level with Lugazi and UPPC before match-day four action.

Only improved results appear to be the solution to their fans returning for games having largely shunned Nakivubo since the team switched home grounds from Wankulukuku.

Another off-season transfer period that has been dominated by the two snapping up free agents and promoting players from under age groups means there will be no pressure on seven-time champions Express to deliver any silverware this season.

The same cannot be said of KCCA who are starved of a league crown since 2019.

"We need to focus on improving our precision in front of the goal as a priority," KCCA co-coach Jackson Magera observed ahead of today's encounter.