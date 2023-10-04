Traguil in total meltdown after Amaku brace sinks KCCA

Portuguese coach Sergio Traguil has fallen on hard times since joining KCCA in June. Tuesday was a new low as he was reduced to tears after the 2-1 loss to Maroons at the MTN Omondi Stadium-Lugogo.

So touched and emotional was Traguil that he even absconded his media duties after the match.

Muhammad Ssenfuma's Maroons looked the better side in the duel and pressed KCCA to the point of rookie goalkeeper Juma Mutebi parring the ball into striker Fred Amaku's path for the first goal on 25 minutes.

Traguil had made one change - Usama Arafat for Joao Gabriel - from the team that beat Libyans Abu Salem 3-2 three days before at Kitende but it was apparent he knew nothing about the Prison Warders.

Muhammad Shaban's goal box-scrambled strike on 45 minutes was canceled out but another crisp finish from Amaku on 80 minutes for Maroons to walk away 2-1 winners.

In between, KCCA midfielder Arafat had failed to beat Maroons stand-in custodian Amir Nalugoda from the penalty spot on 70 minutes.

Under the floodlights at Lugogo, KCCA didn't look like the title contenders they should be especially witb their foreign legion failing to deliver at the moment if truth.

The fans' bulging ire was understandable after KCCA not being able to collect any pints from the opening two mat ges against Bul and Maroons.

With arch rivals Express invading Lugogo on Sunday, the onus is on Traguil to avail a tangible playing format and getting on the winning path to catch up with the keading pack.

"We told the players not to respect KCCA because there is no big difference between the two teams.

"Our counterattack approach worked well and our team work was made marvelous by Amaku's double," Ssenfuma told Daily Monitor.

No venom

In Kakyeka Stadium, Vipers were fangless against Wasswa Bbosa's Mbarara City in the barren draw.

Unplayable pitch played a big factor in the final results but also the Venoms' profligacy cab be blamed.

The Ankole Lions matched the reigning champions pound for pound and will be haunted by a goal scoring incident that had their striker Henry Kitegenyi fouled by Vipers defender Paul Mbowa.

Had centre referee Stephen Kimayo been more shrewd and spot on, Vipers would have been reduced to 10 men and may be a different outcome.

Vipers moved to seven points from three matches while newcomers Mbarara City have rake two points from the same number of matches.

StarTimes Uganda Premier League

Results

Mbarara City 0-0 Vipers



KCCA 1-2 Maroons