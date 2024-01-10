Transfer column - January 10

Nottingham Forest duo Alex Mighten and Hwang Ui-jo have returned from their respective loan spells at KV Kortrijk and Norwich City.

Yosuke Ideguchi has left Celtic to return to Japan and sign for Vissel Kobe.

Fiorentina are interested in Tottenham winger Bryan Gil. Spurs are open to dialogue over a potential deal. The 22-year-old has only started two Premier League games so far this season and spent the second half of last term on loan at Sevilla.

Robin Koch has signed a permanent contract at Eintracht Frankfurt. The midfielder has been on loan at the club from Leeds, but he has now signed a contract until 2027.

Tottenham are close to an agreement with Genoa to sign central defender Radu Dragusin. Spurs have made an offer of an initial £21.5m plus an extra £4.3m in bonuses.

Ian Maatsen is scheduled to undergo a medical with Borussia Dortmund on ahead of his loan move from Chelsea.

Anthony Martial’s time at Manchester United is coming to an end as there are reports that Fenerbahce are in talks to take the striker on loan during this transfer window.

Saudi Arabian club Al-Ettifaq do not want to lose England midfielder Jordan Henderson, 33, this month and are yet to receive a formal or informal offer.

Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen have been offered the chance to sign Henderson.

West Ham will explore a move for former Tottenham forward Steven Bergwijn, 26, who now plays for Ajax.

Wolves are interested in Paris St-Germain's French forward Hugo Ekitike, 21.