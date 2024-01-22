Transfer column - January 22

Newcastle United have rejected an approach from Bayern Munich for 33-year-old defender Kieran Trippier.

Newcastle have also rejected a loan enquiry for England striker Callum Wilson from Atletico Madrid but could sell the 31-year-old if a permanent offer is made.

Manchester City are ready to reward Belgian midfielder Kevin de Bruyne with a contract extension, with the 33-year-old attracting interest from the Saudi Pro League.

Sheffield United want £20m for centre-half Anel Ahmedhodzic with Italian sides Napoli and Atalanta both interested in the 24-year-old Bosnian.

Brazil midfielder Casemiro's future at Manchester United beyond this season is in doubt as the club believe it is best to sell the 31-year-old.

Former Chelsea and Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is in talks with Saudi club Al-Shabab about taking over as their manager following his sacking by AS Roma.

Cameroon striker Faris Moumbagna has joined Ligue 1 side Marseille from FK Bodo/Glimt.

Brighton have confirmed the signing of Valentin Barco from Boca Juniors on a four-and-a-half-year contract until June 2028.

AC Milan are interested in three Premier League players as they look to sign a new centre-back before the deadline; Clement Lenglet, who is on loan at Aston Villa from Barcelona, Arsenal’s Jakub Kiwior and Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah.

West Ham United are in discussions over a move for Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips. Talks centre on the conditions of a potential loan deal.

Talks are advancing between Granada and Manchester United over the loan signing of winger Facundo Pellestri.

Serie A champions Napoli have agreed a deal to sign Belgian winger Cyril Ngonge from Hellas Verona.