Transfer column - January 3

PSG forward Kylian Mbappe is free to talk to overseas clubs in January, and Liverpool and Real Madrid continue to lead the chase for his services.

Takehiro Tomiyasu is close to agreeing a new contract extension at Arsenal.

Ivan Toney could agree a new deal at Brentford, with the Bees agreeing to a clause that would let the forward leave at the end of the season.

Brentford will only listen to offers worth a minimum of £80 million if they are to agree to part ways with striker Ivan Toney who is wanted by Arsenal.

Real Madrid are monitoring the situation of Uruguayan goalkeeper Randall Rodriguez, currently at Penarol.

Arsenal are eyeing a deal for Sporting Lisbon defender Ousmane Diomande in the summer.

Galatasaray and several Saudi clubs are tracking the progress of Roma and Italy left-back Leonardo Spinazzola.

Liverpool winger Fabio Carvalho could leave for the Championship on loan after being recalled from his spell at RB Leipzig.

Chelsea have joined the race for in-demand Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo, also a target for Tottenham Hotspur.

Chelsea are among several clubs contemplating a move for Wolfsburg and Germany U17 defender David Odogu.

Tottenham Hotpsur have expressed an interest in signing Roma forward Paulo Dybala.

PSG are leading the race to sign Kalvin Phillips from Man City this month.

Liverpool and Tottenham are weighing up summer moves for Wolves' forward Hwang Hee-Chan.

West Ham have contacted Tottenham about a deal for England defender Eric Dier, who has been out of favour since Ange Postecoglou's arrival.

Morocco winger Hakim Ziyechcould return to Chelsea this month as Galatasaray are planning to terminate his season-long loan.