Transfer frenzy for Uganda Cranes ahead of Chan

With the African Nations Championship (Chan) fast approaching, excitement is building across East Africa as Uganda, Kenya, and Tanzania prepare to jointly host the tournament for home-based players.

For Uganda Cranes 26 players, however, the tournament buildup is as much about performance as it is about opportunity - both on the pitch and in the transfer market.



As preparations for the home-held tournament gather pace, the ongoing domestic transfer window is buzzing with activity. A number of Cranes players are already securing new homes, while others are banking on a strong Chan showing to attract lucrative deals abroad.

The final squad for the tournament was named on Saturday after a training session, just before the team departed for Arusha, Tanzania, to compete in the Cecafa Four Nations Tournament from July 21–27 — their last competitive test before Chan kicks off on August 2.



Among the high-profile moves, former URA striker Ivan Ahimbisibwe has joined rivals KCCA and is expected to lead the Cranes’ line in Arusha under the guidance of co-coaches Fred Muhumuza and Morley Byekwaso, in a much-anticipated clash against Kenya.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Crispus Kusiima, who made the final squad alongside Joel Mutakubwa (Bul) and Denis Kiggundu (Vipers ), has reportedly swapped Kitara for URA , continuing the wave of internal movement among the squad.



In midfield, Enock Ssebagala has ditched Caf Confederation Cup-bound Nec for Vipers, who will be Uganda’s representatives in the Caf Champions League this September.

KCCA, already active in the market, appear to be the biggest beneficiaries of Cranes-related moves - with left-back Herbert Achai returning from a brief stint at Express and winger Lazaro Bwambale joining from Kitara.

Shine at Chan

The Lugogo-based side, now under co-coaches Brian Ssenyondo and Jackson Magero, are also reportedly eyeing Jude Ssemugabi, another Kitara talent hoping to shine at Chan and secure a move abroad.



The expectation is clear: a strong Chan showing could open doors. The likes of Allan Okello (Vipers), Arafat Usama (KCCA), Patrick Kakande (SC Villa), and Karim Watambala (Vipers) are all seen as prime candidates to attract attention from bigger clubs outside Uganda if they impress on the continental stage.

Already, former SC Villa skipper Ronald Ssekiganda left midway the Chan preparations to join Rwandan outfit APR although his supposed replacement Shamir Kimwero (Nec) was later also axed.



When Uganda Cranes line up for their Group C opener against Algeria on August 4 at Namboole Stadium, they will be driven by more than just national pride.

With group stage opponents including Guinea, Niger, and South Africa - all matches set for the same venue - the stakes couldn’t be higher.