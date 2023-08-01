TRANSFER UPDATE - August 1

Everton have agreed a deal with Sporting Lisbon for striker Youseff Chermiti. The 19-year-old made 16 appearances for the Portuguese club last season.

A number of clubs in Italy, England and Belgium are keen on Celtic attacking midfielder Rocco Vata. The 18-year-old, who can also play on either wing, has one year left on his contract with the Scottish champions.

Crystal Palace are closing in on a deal for Flamengo's 19-year-old Brazilian midfielder Matheus Franca.

Marseille have reached agreement with Sheffield United over the transfer of forward Iliman Ndiaye. The player arrived in France for his medical and the fee is around £20 million.

Chelsea are exploring a deal for Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez.

Sadio Mane is expected to undergo a medical with Al Nassr after they agreed a £24m deal to sign him from Bayern Munich.

Ousmane Dembele’s future at Barcelona is in major doubt amid PSG’s interest in signing him this summer.

Chelsea are attempting to negotiate a cash-plus-player deal to bring Kylian Mbappe to the Premier League this summer.

PSG are expecting Real Madrid to make an "extremely low and insulting" late offer for Mbappe.

Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli want to sign Fiorentina and Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, 26, who is also a target for Manchester United.

Chelsea are confident that they can win the race to sign France Under-21 forward Michael Olise, 21, from Crystal Palace.