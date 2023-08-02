TRANSFER UPDATE - August 2
What you need to know:
PSG have rekindled their interest in Eintracht Frankfurt’s 24-year-old France forward Randal Kolo Muani.
Tottenham are eyeing Nottingham Forest’s £50m-rated Wales forward Brennan Johnson, 22, if striker Harry Kane is sold.
Liverpool midfielder Fabinho has completed his £40m move to Saudi Pro League side Al Ittihad.
Leicester have confirmed the signing of striker Stephy Mavididi on a five-year deal from French club Montpellier.
Al Hilal’s £120.3m offer for Victor Osimhen will likely be turned down because Napoli have always said they want at least £128.8m.
West Ham have rejected Inter Milan’s bid for Gianluca Scamacca.
Chelsea are in talks with Juventus over a move that could see Dusan Vlahovic and Romelu Lukaku swap clubs.
Fulham have a verbal agreement with Everton for the signing of Demarai Gray.
Bayern Munich have turned their attention to signing Sevilla goalkeeper Bono after failing in their bid to sign Brentford's David Raya.
Everton, Wolves and Bournemouth are keen on Southampton's 27-year-old Scotland striker Che Adams.