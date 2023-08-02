TRANSFER UPDATE - August 2

Tottenham are eyeing Nottingham Forest’s £50m-rated Wales forward Brennan Johnson, 22, if striker Harry Kane is sold.

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho has completed his £40m move to Saudi Pro League side Al Ittihad.

Leicester have confirmed the signing of striker Stephy Mavididi on a five-year deal from French club Montpellier.

Al Hilal’s £120.3m offer for Victor Osimhen will likely be turned down because Napoli have always said they want at least £128.8m.

West Ham have rejected Inter Milan’s bid for Gianluca Scamacca.

Chelsea are in talks with Juventus over a move that could see Dusan Vlahovic and Romelu Lukaku swap clubs.

Fulham have a verbal agreement with Everton for the signing of Demarai Gray.

PSG have rekindled their interest in Eintracht Frankfurt’s 24-year-old France forward Randal Kolo Muani.

Bayern Munich have turned their attention to signing Sevilla goalkeeper Bono after failing in their bid to sign Brentford's David Raya.