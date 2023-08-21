TRANSFER UPDATE - AUGUST 21

The Gunners have no intention of selling Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey, 30, amid interest from Saudi Pro League sides as well as Juventus and Fenerbahce.

Netherlands midfielder Donny van de Beek, 26, and English left-back Brandon Williams, 22, could both leave Manchester United and are not currently being considered for selection.

Defender Eric Bailly could also depart, with Manchester United in talks with Fulham over a deal for the 29-year-old Ivory Coast defender.

Paris St-Germain have agreed personal terms on a five-year contract with Eintracht Frankfurt striker Randal Kolo Muani, 24.

Nottingham Forest’s move for Nuno Tavares appears to be off after talks with Arsenal ended without an agreement.

Liverpool have cooled their interest in Fulham's Portugal midfielder Joao Palhinha over the 28-year-old’s £90m price tag.

Marco Silva admitted Fulham have a lot of work to do in the transfer market ahead of the September 1 deadline after a deal was agreed with Al-Hilal for star striker Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Bournemouth have signed United States captain Tyler Adams on a five-year deal from Leeds. The 24-year-old midfielder, who joined Leeds last summer, is the Cherries' eighth summer signing under new manager Andoni Iraola.

Mauricio Pochettino said both sides must take their share of the blame for the long-running standoff between Chelsea and Romelu Lukaku with the striker's future seemingly no closer to being resolved.

Ajax Amsterdam have rejected an initial bid from West Ham for midfielder Mohammed Kudus.

West Ham have agreed a fee of around £19m including add-ons with Stuttgart for defender Konstantinos Mavropanos.

Hellas Verona are interested in signing Southampton midfielder Joe Aribo. The Serie A club is exploring a loan move with an option to buy the Nigeria international.