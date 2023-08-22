TRANSFER UPDATE - AUGUST 22

Paris Saint-Germain have now submitted their first offer for Eintracht Frankfurt forward Randal Kolo Muani. It is understood to be in the region of £55.6m.

Everton, Sheffield United and Burnley are among the clubs keen on Troyes striker Mama Balde.

Manchester United are considering a late move for Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch.

Everton have agreed a fee with Saudi Pro League side Al Shabab for winger Demarai Gray, however the player won’t leave until a replacement is found.

Manchester City are closing on the signing of Rennes winger Jeremy Doku, according to Fabrizio Romano. The treble winners are set to pay up to £51.4m for the Belgium international, who has approved the move to the Etihad.

Aymeric Laporte is expected to travel to Saudi Arabia on Monday to complete a transfer from Manchester City to Al Nassr. The clubs have agreed a deal worth £25m.

Konstantinos Mavropanos completed his West Ham medical ahead of his move from Stuttgart. The Hammers will pay an initial £17m plus £2m in performance-related add-ons.

Nottingham Forest have agreed a deal worth £10m with Sevilla for defender Gonzalo Montiel.

Forest are also in talks with Bologna over the signing of midfielder Nicolas Dominguez.

Inter Milan are now closing in on a move for Bayern Munich’s Benjamin Pavard. Inter have offered £23.9m plus add-ons worth £4.3m but Bayern are demanding £29.9m.

Benfica goalkeeper Odisseas Vlachodimos has emerged as a possible transfer target for Man Utd as they seek a new backup option for Andre Onana.