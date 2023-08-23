TRANSFER UPDATE - AUGUST 23

Newcastle have signed defender Lewis Hall on a season-long loan deal from Chelsea, with an obligation to buy next summer based on performance-related criteria.

The permanent transfer for Hall would cost £35m, with £28m to be paid to Chelsea on completion of the season-long loan and a further £7m in add-ons.

Brighton have switched their focus to Arsenal’s Albert Sambi Lokonga in their search to sign a midfielder.

The south coast club have been in talks with Lille to sign 19-year-old Carlos Baleba but it’s believed negotiations have become difficult to complete that deal.

Lazio are continuing talks over the signing of Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris this week.

Empoli are interested in signing Ryan Fraser from Newcastle.

Southampton have made a £10m offer for Swansea defender Nathan Wood. The initial payment is worth £7m with the rest made up in performance related add-ons.

Free agent Alexis Sanchez is being lined up for a shock return to Inter Milan.

Liverpool and Bayern Munich have held further talks over a deal for midfielder Ryan Gravenberch with the 21-year old now said to be “more available” by the Bundesliga club.

Manchester City have agreed a £55.5m deal to sign Rennes winger Jeremy Doku.

Chelsea have agreed a deal with New England Revolution for goalkeeper Djorde Petrovic. The fee is thought to be worth in the region of £14m.

Manchester United and Bayern Munich have both shown interest in Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti, who is free to leave the Ligue 1 club this summer.

Barcelona have reached a deal to loan American defender Sergio Dest to Dutch club PSV Eindhoven until the end of the season.