TRANSFER UPDATE - AUGUST 24

Sevilla, Fiorentina and Club Brugge are all interested in taking Brighton midfielder Steven Alzate on loan. Alzate has one year remaining on his Seagulls contract and spent last season on loan at Standard Liege.

Tottenham are considering offers for defender Eric Dier amid interest from Fulham, who fear they will lose Tosin Adarabioyo before the end of the summer transfer window.

Leeds are in talks with Swansea over a deal for striker Joel Piroe. Negotiations are centering around a fee. Leeds are understood to value him at an initial £8m.

Fluminense will not let reported Liverpool target Andre leave while the club remains in the Copa Libertadores, in which they have so far reached the quarter-finals.

Sheikh Jassim is set to complete a full £6bn takeover of Manchester United by mid-October and his team is currently completing due diligence on the club.

Manchester United and Chelsea have entered the race to sign Dinamo Zagreb’s teenage striker Dino Klapija.

Furthermore, United boss Erik ten Hag has made an "express request" to club chiefs to sign Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat.

Bayern Munich have put Southampton centre-back Armel Bella-Kotchap on their target list.

West Ham have had a second bid rejected by Ajax for midfielder Mohammed Kudus. The bid for Kudus is understood to be worth £35.4m.

Manchester City’s £80m move to sign Lucas Paqueta from West Ham is off amid an FA betting investigation into the midfielder.

Arsenal have made it clear to Saudi Arabian suitors and Real Madrid that their Brazilian defender Gabriel, 25, is not available.