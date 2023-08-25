TRANSFER UPDATE - AUGUST 25

West Ham remain in talks with Sevilla over the signing of striker Youssef En-Nesyri.

Wolves have rejected an opening bid from Manchester City worth £47m for Matheus Nunes.

West Ham are finalising details on a deal for Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus. A broad agreement in principle on a deal worth £38m is understood to be close.

Everton are in discussions with Udinese to sign striker Beto. The 25-year-old Portuguese international has been linked with a move away from Serie A, where he has scored 21 times in 61 appearances.

Former Italy national head coach Roberto Mancini is in advanced talks to become Saudi Arabia national team manager. The deal is reported to be worth around £77m, and will run through to the 2026 World Cup.

Leicester City want to sign two wingers before the transfer deadline. The club are working on deals for Sporting Lisbon’s Issahaku Fatawu and Galatasaray’s Yunus Akgun.