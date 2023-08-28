TRANSFER UPDATE - AUGUST 28

Kylian Mbappe will stay at Paris Saint-Germain this summer without renewing his contract. The Parisians have reportedly been surprised that Real Madrid have not made a move for the France captain, who has one year left to run on his deal.

Manchester United are in the market for a left-back following Luke Shaw's injury. Tottenham's Sergio Reguilon is one option they have looked at.

Manchester United have also contacted Chelsea over a possible loan for Spain full-back Marc Cucurella, 26.

Chelsea have completed a £14m deal to sign goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic from MLS side New England Revolution.

Brighton have agreed a fee for Lille midfielder Carlos Baleba. Brighton will pay €27m and €3m in add-ons for the 19-year-old, who is a replacement for Moises Caicedo.

Liverpool and Egypt forward Mohamed Salah, 31, has told the club he wants to join Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad.

Ajax Amsterdam are in talks with Atlanta United over a deal for Argentina midfielder Thiago Almada, 22. Luton Town is exploring a possible deal to sign Newcastle's English midfielder Isaac Hayden, 28.

Spanish full-back Ivan Fresneda, 18, is set to join Sporting Lisbon from Real Valladolid. He had been linked with Arsenal and Newcastle.

Sevilla have enquired about the possibility of re-signing France defender Clement Lenglet, 28, from Barcelona.