TRANSFER UPDATE - AUGUST 29

West Ham are looking at the possibility of a loan deal for Manchester United defender Harry Maguire, but there are no formal talks taking place at present.

West Ham technical director Tim Steidten is currently in negotiations with Corinthians over the signing of forward Yuri Alberto.

Tosin Adarabioyo is expected to train away from the Fulham first-team squad this week, with a move to Monaco on the cards before the deadline.

Tottenham are in talks with Nottingham Forest over a deal for Brennan Johnson. Brentford are also very interested, while Chelsea have cooled their interest.

Manchester United outcast Scott McTominay could reportedly be used in a player-exchange deal for Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch.

Manchester United have put together a three-man left-back shortlist that includes Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella, Tottenham’s Sergio Reguilon and Barcelona’s Marcos Alonso.

Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney has joined Real Sociedad on a season-long loan deal.

Manchester City are close to signing Wolves and Portugal midfielder Matheus Nunes after submitting an improved offer for the 25-year-old.

Everton are in talks to sign 26-year-old Borussia Dortmund and Switzerland defender Nico Elvedi.

Roma have emerged as leading contenders to take Chelsea and Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, 30, on loan.