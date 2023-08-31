TRANSFER UPDATE - AUGUST 31

Lorient are interested in signing Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek.

Manchester United are in talks with Fiorentina over signing midfielder Sofyan Amrabat on loan. Amrabat is emerging as the club's primary target and he wants to move to Old Trafford.

Chelsea are making a late move to sign Manchester City winger Cole Palmer.

Manchester United have reached a full agreement for the sale of goalkeeper Dean Henderson to Crystal Palace in a deal worth £20m.

Tottenham are stepping up talks over a potential loan for Ansu Fati at Barcelona but remain in the race for Nottingham Forest striker Brennan Johnson and PSV Eindhoven winger Johan Bakayoko.

Talks between Bayern Munich and Chelsea are ongoing over the signing of defender Trevoh Chalobah.

Nottingham Forest are close to agreeing a deal to sign Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Eintracht Frankfurt striker Randal Kolo Muani has refused to take part in a training session as he bids to secure a move to Paris Saint-Germain.

West Ham remain in talks with PSG over the signing of striker Hugo Ekitike.

Genoa are in advanced talks with Tottenham over the loan signing of Tanguy Ndombele.

Leeds United have confirmed the signing of Djed Spence from Tottenham.

Brentford are in the early stages of discussions over a deal for Marseille midfielder Azzedine Ounahi.