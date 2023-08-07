TRANSFER UPDATE - August 7

West Ham and Ajax remain in talks over midfielder Edson Alvarez. There is currently a gap in valuation, with thought to be wanting £40m, but there is a willingness from all parties to find a compromise.

Torino are interested in Celtic attacking midfielder Rocco Vata. The 18-year-old has just one year left on his contract with the Scottish champions.

Freiburg are interested in signing Wilfried Gnonto and the Leeds forward wants to join the Bundesliga side.

Barcelona are finalising the sale of Franck Kessie to Saudi Pro League side Al Ahli.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles is close to finalising terms with Olympique Lyon. An agreement over a four-year deal has been made in principle and the 25-year-old is looking to fly out to France early next week for a medical.

Chelsea are ready to activate a £20m relegation release clause for Leeds midfielder Tyler Adams.

Brighton are set to beat Chelsea and Arsenal to the signing of Ajax attacker Mohammed Kudus.

Everton have agreed personal terms with Sporting Lisbon striker Youssef Chermiti. The 19-year-old is expected to undergo a medical in the next couple of days.

West Ham are increasingly hopeful of signing Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez. The clubs are in advanced talks over a deal for the Mexico international, with discussions centred on the structure and total of the final fee.

Gremio president Antonio Brum has admitted midfielder Bitello could leave the club this summer amid interest from Arsenal and Porto among others.

Arsenal winger Marquinhos is set for another loan stint, this time in France with Nantes after a disappointing season at Norwich.

Everton, West Ham and Crystal Palace are monitoring English defender Trevoh Chalobah, 24, with Chelsea open to letting him depart this summer.