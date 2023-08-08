TRANSFER UPDATE - August 8

Arsenal are progressing in talks with Brentford over a deal to sign keeper David Raya and discussions are ongoing over a compromise on the fee.

West Ham United have an agreement in principle with Ajax over the signing of midfielder Edson Alvarez. West Ham will pay an initial £32m plus £2m in performance related add-ons.

Manchester United are ready to make a move for Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat although it's likely to depend on departures first.

Fulham remain interested in Manchester United midfielder Fred and are expected to re-open talks over signing him.

Meanwhile, negotiations are ongoing between Real Sociedad and United over the signing of midfielder Donny van de Beek. Talks are over a loan with an option to buy.

West Ham United are expected to go back in with an improved offer for Manchester United defender Harry Maguire. They had a bid worth £20m rejected last month and at the time were not going to pursue a deal.

West Ham also remain interested in Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay.

AS Roma coach Jose Mourinho has said goodbye to Roger Ibanez and expects him to move to Saudi Arabia.

Nottingham Forest agreed a deal with Arsenal for goalkeeper Matt Turner.

Tino Livramento has completed his Newcastle United medical ahead of his move from Southampton. Newcastle agreed an initial £32m fee for Livramento last week.