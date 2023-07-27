TRANSFER UPDATE - July 27

Premier League clubs are bracing themselves for a raft of pay-rise demands from top players should Kylian Mbappe seal his £259m move to Saudi Arabia.

Mauricio Pochettino wouldn't be drawn on the possibility of Kylian Mbappe joining Chelsea, describing the striker's situation at Paris Saint-German as 'delicate'.

Urawa Red Diamonds and Japan goalkeeper Zion Suzuki, 20, has turned down a move to Manchester United.

Arsenal are set to sign Brazilian midfielder Bitello for £6.9m from Gremio. Arsenal have even secured a slight discount on Bitello’s initial valuation of £8.2m, it is claimed.

Brentford’s Spain goalkeeper David Raya, 27, is being lined up by Bayern Munich, opening the door for Switzerland number one Yann Sommer, 34, to join Inter Milan.

Chelsea are close to agreeing terms with Ajax for Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus, with the 22-year-old also attracting the interest of Arsenal.

Declan Gallagher has left St Mirren to join Dundee United for an undisclosed fee.

Jordan Henderson has now said goodbye to his Liverpool team-mates, and was confirmed as an Al Ettifaq player today.

Crystal Palace are interested in Leeds’ Dutch midfielder Crysencio Summerville, 21, and FC Augsburg's Swiss midfielder Ruben Vargas, 24.