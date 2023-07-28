TRANSFER UPDATE - July 28

Paris Saint-Germain have made a €50m bid for Atalanta forward and Manchester United target Rasmus Hojlund.

Erik ten Hag said Manchester United's inability to take their chances in a 2-0 friendly loss to Real Madrid "absolutely" emphasized their need for a new striker.

Everton midfielder Stanley Mills has joined Oxford United on a season-long loan deal for the upcoming campaign.

Lyon have reportedly made enquiries about Southampton defender Duje Caleta-Car.

Kylian Mbappe is not interested in meeting representatives from Al Hilal to discuss a move to Saudi Arabia.

Sources close to the negotiations are increasingly convinced Mbappe has agreed terms to join Real Madrid next year.

Fabinho’s move to Saudi Arabian club Al Ittihad from Liverpool is reportedly back on with the fee reportedly expected to be £40m.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has completed his move to Al Ettifaq.

Al Ettifaq have confirmed the signing of former Celtic striker Moussa Dembele.

Mbappe’s teammate Marco Veratti is close to joining Al Hilal.

Former Arsenal and Man United forward Alexis Sanchez could make a shock free transfer back to the Premier League, with reports claiming that the Chilean is ready to accept a stunning return offer from Nottingham Forest.

Liverpool are set to improve on their initial £37m bid for Southampton’s 19-year-old Belgian midfielder Romeo Lavia.