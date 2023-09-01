TRANSFER UPDATE - SEPTEMBER 1

Liverpool defender Nat Phillips has agreed terms on a loan deal with Celtic. The 26-year-old is joining the Scottish champions to help ease their centre-back injury crisis.

Aston Villa’s Keinan Davis has been given permission to travel to Italy after Udinese agreed a £2m package with add-ons for the striker.

West Ham are exploring a deal to sign Juventus winger Filip Kostic.

The Saudi Pro League remain intent on signing Mohamed Salah for Al Ittihad.

West Ham also remain in dialogue with Sevilla over Youssef En-Nesyri.

Bayern Munich want to sign Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha. However, no formal offer has yet been made - and Fulham are not welcoming one.

Fulham are in advanced talks with Everton over the signing of midfielder Alex Iwobi.

Benfica goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos is said to have agreed personal terms with Nottingham Forest.

FC Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet is set to complete his loan move to Aston Villa. Lenglet spent last season on loan at Tottenham.





Manchester United remain in talks with Chelsea over the signing of defender Marc Cucurella.

Manchester United are continuing to work on a deal with Fiorentina over the signing of midfielder Sofyan Amrabat.

Werder Bremen striker Niclas Fullkrug is set to join Borussia Dortmund on a three-year deal and cost around £12.9m.