Transition mode

Cranes coach Micho Sredojevic is calling for patience as his team continue a transition following that stalemate in Kenya. The team are back home in time for tomorrow’s big clash with Mali in the pairs second match of the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

Mali arrive top of Group E after their 1-0 opening day victory over Rwanda, and will be hoping to get something East Africa. It is especially a difficult match for Micho and Uganda given the home pressure and the artificial turf at Kitende, where the Cranes have struggled to put passes together.

Tomorrow’s is also Micho’s first home game since his return as coach, and the first home match without former skipper Denis Onyango and Mike Azira, who all called time on their international careers this year.

Travel restrictions

Faruku Miya, Timothy Awany and Fahad Bayo among several Ugandan players who were not included either because of club movement or stringent European travel restrictions due to Covid are also out of it.

Yet this will also be another chance for players like youngster Bobosi Byaruhanga, Afcon U20 finalist, Enoch Walusimbi, who replaced injured Halid Lwaliwa in Nairobi, and Ibrahim Orit among others to show that they can carry the team forward.

And Micho is trusting them, but the 51-year-old also reminds us that as seen in Nairobi, it will not be smooth sailing, warning of ups and downs as the process builds.

“You see, yourself, Barcelona after Messi (Lionel, who joined PSG in France) and Uganda after Onyango, and several players that have retired,” Micho responded to a reporter in a post-match conference in Nairobi.

“There will be good times and tough times both for Barcelona and Uganda,” added Micho in a rejoinder to Sunday Monitor.

“It is hard to replace the two and other players who retired but we have to find a way. We need to find a formula”

Onyango has been Uganda’s best player for the last seven or so years.

“We want to borrow the leaf from generations of U20. For me, Uganda did not just got a point, but also Bobosi Byaruhanga, one of players that played the U20 final, played a full match.

“There is no better way than growing in a derby match against Kenya.

Gavin Kizito, Abdul Aziz Kayondo and Richard Basangwa are the other youngsters that made the trip to Nairobi.

Match Day 2, September 5

Rwanda vs Kenya

September 6

Uganda vs Mali

Match Day 3, October 6

Mali vs Kenya

Rwanda vs Uganda

Match Day 4, October 10

Kenya vs Mali

Uganda vs Rwanda

Match Day 5, November 11

Uganda vs Kenya

Mali vs Rwanda

Match Day 6, November 14

Mali vs Uganda

Kenya vs Rwanda

Play-offs, March 2022

Grouop E Match Day 1, Results

Mali 1-0 Rwanda

Kenya 0-0 Uganda

Last 11 clashes

Kenya wins: 1

Uganda wins: 5

Draws: 5

Dec. 7, 2009: Kenya 0-1 Uganda, Cecafa

Oct. 9, 2010: Kenya 0-0 Uganda, Afcon qualifiers

Dec. 5, 2010: Uganda 2-0 Kenya Cecafa

Oct. 8, 2011: Uganda 0-0 Kenya, Afcon qualifiers

Nov. 24, 2012: Uganda 1-0 Kenya, Cecafa

Dec. 8, 2012: Uganda 2-1 Kenya, Cecafa

Nov. 22, 2015: Kenya 2-0 Uganda, Cecafa

Dec. 5, 2015: Uganda 1-0 Kenya, Cecafa

Mar. 23, 2017: Kenya 1-1 Uganda, friendly

Sept. 8, 2019: Kenya 1-1 Uganda, friendly

Sept. 2, 2021: Kenya 0-0 Uganda, WC qualifiers

