Triumphant CAF return for Express

For a team that last featured in the Caf Champions League 24 years ago or not appeared in any continental competition since 2008, a 2-1 home victory over regular participants is perhaps a good result.

The truth though is that Express could have made their return leg clash against Sudanese giants Al Merrrikh more comfortable from their first leg meeting at the St. Mary’s stadium in Kitende on Friday.

The visitors were clearly there for the taking and there was a sense in the early stages that the Red Eagles could have added to star striker Eric Kambale’s assured finish for a seventh minute lead.

But they fluffed them with Kambale’s first touch deserting him for once after the impressive Muzamir Mutyaba had put him through.

There was also a thunderous long range drive from Mahad Kakooza that brushed off the crossbar while substitute Joseph Akandwanaho headed wide late on.

Because of those chances created, the Express camp maintain belief they can get a positive result to help them progress to the next round.

Our target is to get a goal and we believe we can do that because even in this game we created about four good goal scoring chances,” Express assistant head coach James Odoch noted after the game.

He had taken charge of the team with the club failing to register Wasswa Bbosa as an assistant as Caf tightened rules about coaching credentials on the continent.

The situation was perhaps an indicator of the naivety of the club that was also exposed on the pitch by the way they conceded a 38th minute equalizer.

An exchange of words between Murushid Jjuuko and Djiboutian centre referee Souleiman Ahmed – Referee saw Al Merrikh take advantage of their lack of concentration.

Bakri Abd Elgadir consequently nicked in a near post header from a corner as the two teams went into break on level terms.

But some neat interplay saw Godfrey Lwesibawa release Martin Kizza who finished emphatically for a 2-1 lead on the hour mark to leave Express defiant going into the second leg.

We have to improve our conversion rate but I’m pleased that we were able to create chances. It shows that we can break down the opposition defence even in the return leg,”Kizza observed.

Express fans will hope the players keep their word.



