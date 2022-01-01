Tropical Royals ready to roll with NBL’s big boys

When Tropical Royals took over Giant Stormers in the Division One Basketball League in March 2018, they didn’t plan to be in the lower ranks for long.

Playing in the National Basketball League was the target and the team got to work straight away and has since been on an upward trajectory, finishing 13th in 2018 and ninth in 2019.

There was no league held in 2020 but when action returned in 2021, the Royals achieved their promotional target.

They swepth Kampala Royals in the semifinals to book their slot in next season’s NBL before losing the Division One Championship to Our Saviour two weeks ago.

“Now, we can compete against the big clubs at the top level and that means more experience for our young players,” head coach and director Brian Rugyendo told this publication.

“It is also an opportunity to introduce some of our best Academy participants into the League through a second team in the lower leagues for grooming for the senior team,” he added.

Players like Sadat Kassim and Norman Musinguzi are some of those with some league experience on the Royals team to managed to clinch promotion.

Funding

To make it out of Division One, the Tropical Royals had to rely on support from Bella Hibiscus Drink, Abii Clinic and UgaRoll.

Promotion to the top division, according to Rugyendo, now gives the club a lot more bargaining power in the search for more resources to run the club.

Lack of adequate funding has seen teams promoted to the league and immediately relegated because they could not add some experienced players to their squads to negotiate the top division.

More partnerships

The club might be looking to compete locally but the idea of getting into partnerships with institutions abroad is part of the plan.

“It’s (promotion) an opportunity to seek partnerships with bigger sports clubs and sports oriented institutions abroad,” Rugyendo noted.

“We look to source for more opportunities for our outstanding and dedicated academy participants to harness and gain from their talents. Who knows what the future holds for them?”

The club also hopes to attract local academic scholarships for the younger players in the team to help them through school.