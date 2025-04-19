Troubled KCCA visit 'giant slayers' Kaaro Karungi

When it rains, it pours - and for KCCA, the deluge has been unrelenting. What was once a season filled with promise has turned into a nightmare, with every twist seeming to add salt to their wounds.

Now out of league contention and floundering in mid-table mediocrity, the Stanbic Uganda Cup remains the club’s last straw — a final chance to salvage pride from a misfiring campaign.

Following the sacking of underwhelming coach Abdallah Mubiru, KCCA turned to his deputy Jackson Magera to steady the ship.

But the so-called new dawn has yielded more gloom than glory, with a painful loss to Bul and a frustrating draw against URA.

The Kasasiro Boys currently sit seventh with 34 points from 24 matches — a far cry from the title-chasing pedigree their fans expect.

On Saturday, under mounting pressure and a glaring spotlight, Magera must guide KCCA past a fearless Kaaro Karungi side in the Stanbic Uganda Cup quarterfinals at Kyamate Grounds. Anything less than victory could set the club roof ablaze.

Makumbi vows

But the hosts are no pushovers. They announced themselves as genuine giant-slayers with a shocking 3-0 rout of UPL side UPDF in the Round of 16, thanks to goals from Musa Seremba, Gideon Onyango, and Clinton Kamugisha.

Now on a three-match winning streak across all competitions — all with clean sheets — Kaaro Karungi are brimming with belief.

Veteran tactician Richard Makumbi, who has seen it all in Ugandan football, has fired a bold warning to KCCA.

"We already showed against UPDF that we are prepared and ready to show what we have. I like the prospect of facing KCCA and I don’t have any fear at all. Let them come to our den," Makumbi, a former Vipers (then Bunamwaya) coach, declared.

For KCCA, it’s win or bust. For Kaaro Karungi, it’s another chance to shake the football gods.

Big wound

KCCA today looks every bit a club clutching at straws — a shadow of its once feared, free-flowing self. From top to bottom, the Kasasiro Boys appear in need of a total reboot.

Even with Magera at the helm, few believe he possesses the blueprint to restore the club’s fierce competitive edge, recognizable playing identity, and attacking fluidity that once defined their dominance.

Instead, Magera is widely seen as a stop-gap solution — a caretaker merely holding the fort as the club plots a deeper overhaul.

The club’s Achilles heel this season has been clear: a toothless, wasteful frontline, erratic player form, and a crippling injury list that has robbed them of depth and rhythm.

Goals have dried up, creativity has waned, and confidence is at an all-time low.

Still, for Magera, this interim spell presents an invaluable opportunity to prove he can deliver under pressure — and nothing screams urgency more than avoiding a cup exit at Kyamate, a ground that still haunts KCCA fans after the infamous 2015 Uganda Cup debacle.

Beating Kaaro Karungi today isn’t just about making the semifinals — it’s about staving off another PR disaster, silencing unrest among fans, and perhaps, giving the club a glimmer of hope in a season otherwise best forgotten.

Stanbic Uganda Cup

Quarterfinals

Saturday at 3pm

Kaaro Karungi vs. KCCA