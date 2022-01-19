Tuchel's 'tired' Chelsea need a break after Brighton blow

Brighton's English defender Adam Webster (L) starts to celebrate as his header beats Chelsea's Spanish goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga (R) for their first goal during the English Premier League football match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Chelsea at the American Express Community Stadium in Brighton, southern England on January 18, 2022. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • And Tuchel is hoping he will be able to give his squad the rest they need to come back stronger in the final months of the campaign.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel blamed fatigue for an alarming slump in form that continued with a 1-1 draw at Brighton on Tuesday.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.