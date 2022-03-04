Tuchel says Chelsea will 'stay strong' despite Abramovich sale

Chelsea's German head coach Thomas Tuchel gestures on the touchline during the English League Cup final football match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Wembley Stadium, north-west London on February 27, 2022. PHOTO/ AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

The Russian billionaire, alleged to have close links to President Vladimir Putin, said it was in the "best interest" of the Champions League holders if he cut ties with the European champions after 19 trophy-laden years in charge

Thomas Tuchel said Friday he was convinced that Chelsea "will stay a strong club" after Roman Abramovich's dramatic announcement he was selling up following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

