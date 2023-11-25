TV blackout overshadows minnows’ surprises in World Cup qualifiers

There were good moments and some really bad experiences as the African qualifiers of the 2026 Fifa World Cup kicked off with match days one and two in the just-concluded international break.

The start of the qualifiers saw a total of 122 goals scored across the 52 games played with islanders Seychelles fishing the most in their nets. Ivory Coast and Kenya mauled Seychelles 14-0 across the two match days. Egypt’s 6-0 win over Djibouti that was capped with a Mohammed Salah’s four-goal haul inside 52 minutes was the second biggest victory.

The 53 nations in Africa are competing for up to ten slots at the 48-team USA-Mexico-Canada finals, up from five. Initially 54, the teams were divided into nine groups of six each.

Eritrean mess

The winners of the nine groups will advance directly while the four best runners-up advance to a playoff to get the team that will compete at the inter-continental playoffs for a possible extra slot.

All the 54 African countries were drawn but Eritrea withdrew leaving group E that has Uganda’s neighbour Tanzania, Morocco, Zambia, Congo and Niger with five teams.

“FIFA and CAF can confirm that the Eritrean National Football Federation has withdrawn from the Fifa World Cup 2026 preliminary competition…All of Eritrea’s matches have been cancelled, while the rest of the match schedule for Group E remains unchanged,” Caf announced at the start of the international break.

Caf and Fifa, however, did not explain how Eritrea’s withdrawal will affect the rankings of the runners-up for purposes of the playoffs.

Big brother’s shelter

The action has been exciting but a lot of fans missed out! The mere fact that over 42 percent of the 52 games were played on neutral venues away from the original homes should be a cause for worry.

Morocco turned out, yet again, to be the big brother of the continent's poor by providing stadiums for nine matches. Six of Morocco's stadium are fit to host international A-games. Among them include both Uganda Cranes games against Guinea and Somalia. Cecafa neighbours Tanzania hosted three Group F matches involving Burundi and Gambia.

Black out

Besides playing away from home, most of the African football fans spent their weekend flipping from channel to channel and browsing the internet in search of their respective national teams and favourite teams and stars.

The difficulty in accessing the USA-Mexico-Canada qualifiers has left a bad taste in the mouths of the continent's die-hards who could easily access all the Euro 2024 qualifiers over the weekend.

Once again, the subject of the television rights and the failure for the organisers to avail at least the respective national team matches to the masses, who heavily finance their respective national teams through taxes, came to the fore.

Previously, each national federation was allowed to trade their own rights but the African members signed an agreement in August 2019 to hand over their rights for the 2026 World Cup to a centralized sales model under Fifa’s management.

“This, therefore,” Fifa stated while launching the tender process in July this year “represents a momentous opportunity for a number of emerging footballing nations from across Africa to create history, while also giving more African fans a chance to follow their teams as they compete for a place on football’s biggest stage.”

Fifa provided live streams for a number of games, including Uganda Cranes' Group G 2-1 loss to Guinea and 1-0 win to a 10-man Somalia through their website. But for a continent that is struggling to build internet infrastructure and a high cost of accessing it, millions missed out on the party. there were also several complains about some streaming links geographically restricted from showing in some countries.

Huye drama

Among the biggest shocks of the two match days was South Africa's Bafana Bafana going down to Rwanda at the Huye Stadium. A goal each by local-based duo Gilbert Mugisha and Innocent Nshuti in the first half submerged the 2010 World Cup to their first loss of the campaign days after taking the lead in Group C following their 2-1 win over Benin at home.

However, the match was marred by controversies as Caf and their Egyptian referee Omar Amin allowed the game to proceed despite the deplorable pitch that was heavily soaked in water after a heavy downpour in Butare. The ball could barely move, and even the efforts to sweep off the water at half-time didn't yield much.

It also left questions about how Caf's licensing committee passed the facility for high-profile matches with a good number of stadiums on the continent under lock for lesser deficiencies.

Big shots stagger

South Africa was not the only big shot that struggled on Huye's astro-turf! Nigeria's Super Eagles failed to find the strength and rhythm in their star-studded wings as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Lesotho at the same venue on Sunday thanks to Kelechi Iheneacho's 68th-minute strike that scraped a point.

The Eagles registered a similar result in Uyo last week against the same team, leaving them trailing surprise group leaders Rwanda by two points after day two.

Comoros, too, served some early surprises. The Islanders sit top of Group I after beating Central African Republic and Ghana 4-2 and 1-0 in Moroni, respectively. The Black Stars, who have been to the global showpiece four times since Germany 2006, had to depend on Williams Inaki's stoppage time header to overcome Madagascar in Kumasi on day one but had little to offer on day two.

Ugandan connection

Ghana, South Africa and Nigeria are not the only giants who struggled; Senegal survived a late surge away to Togo in Lome to walk out with a point after taking Group B lead with a 4-0 over South Sudan in Dakar.

The Sudanese team had six Ugandan-born stars Rashid Toha, Joseph Dhata, Ivan Wani, Tito Okello, Geriga Atendele and KCCA’s new acquisition Emmanuel Loki.

Cameroon, as well, staggered to a 1-1 draw on day two against a Libyan side 83 places below them in the Fifa Rankings. The Libyan side is under former Uganda Cranes coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic. The Serbian sits joint-top with the Indomitable Lions and Cape Verde after mustering four points including a win over Eswatini away.

Another former Cranes coach Sebastian Desabre registered mixed results with his DR Congo beating Mauritania at home but will rue a Charles Pickle's own goal that denied them a point versus Sudan in Libya.

Comoros, Egypt (Group A), Ivory Coast (F), Tunisia (H) and Algeria (G) are the five who have taken early leads in their pools after coming out of the international break unscathed. Liverpool star Mohammed Salah leads the scoring charts with four goals.

The qualifiers will return in June next year.

Qualifiers schedule

Matchday 3 & 4 - June 3–11, 2024

Matchday 5 & 6 - March 17–25, 2025

Matchday 7 & 8 - September 1–9, 2025

Matchday 9 & 10- October 6–14, 2025

Group standings

Group A

1 Egypt 2 2 0 0 6

2. Burkina Faso 2 1 1 0 4

3. Guinea-Bissau 2 1 1 0 4

4 Sierra Leone 2 0 1 1 1

5 Ethiopia 2 0 1 1 1

6 Djibouti 2 0 0 2 0

Group B

1 Senegal 2 1 1 0 4

2 Sudan 2 1 1 0 4

3 DR Congo 2 1 0 1 3

4 Togo 2 0 2 0 2

5 Mauritania 2 0 1 1 1

6 South Sudan 2 0 1 1 1

Group C

1 Rwanda 2 1 1 0 4

2 South Africa 2 1 0 1 3

3 Nigeria 2 0 2 0 2

4 Lesotho 2 0 2 0 2

5 Zimbabwe 2 0 2 0 2

6 Benin 2 0 1 1 1

Group D

1 Cameroon 2 1 1 0 4

2 Cape Verde 2 1 1 0 4

3 Libya 2 1 1 0 4

4 Angola 2 0 2 0 2

5 Mauritius 2 0 1 1 1

6 Eswatini 2 0 0 2 0

Group E

1 Morocco 1 1 0 0 3

2 Zambia 2 1 0 1 3

3 Niger 2 1 0 1 3

4 Tanzania 2 1 0 1 3

5 Congo 1 0 0 1 0

Group F

1 Ivory Coast 2 2 0 0 6

2 Gabon 2 2 0 0 6

3 Kenya 2 1 0 1 3

4 Burundi 2 1 0 1 3

5 Gambia 2 0 0 2 0

6 Seychelles 2 0 0 2 0

Group G

1 Algeria 2 2 0 0 6

2 Botswana 2 1 0 1 3

3 Guinea 2 1 0 1 3

4 Uganda 2 1 0 1 3

5 Mozambique 2 1 0 1 3

6 Somalia 2 0 0 2 0

Group H

1 Tunisia 2 2 0 0 6

2. Equatorial Guinea 2 2 0 0 6

3 Namibia 2 1 0 1 3

4 Malawi 2 1 0 1 3

5 Liberia 2 0 0 2 0

6. São Tomé and Príncipe 2 0 0 0

Group I

1 Comoros 2 2 0 0 6

2 Mali 2 1 1 0 4

3 Madagascar 2 1 0 1 3

4 Ghana 2 1 0 1 3

5 CAR 2 0 1 1 1