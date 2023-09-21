Twinamasiko, Ssempijja start another race in the FBL

Coaches Mark Twinamasiko and Sadiq Ssempijja will renew their rivalry on Thursday in another daunting but very familiar journey in the race for promotion in the 2023/24 BetPawa Big League in Masindi.

Twinamasiko played a big role in Kitara’s promotion last season and has now embarked on a similar test with Booma.

The coach previously promoted the defunct The Saints in 2015 and then Kitara in 2020, as well as some other unsuccessful stints, is now well-acquainted with the dynamics and complexities of the country’s second division.

He acknowledges that the task at hand is tough, but that, he says, is his motivation.

“There’s too much pressure [to gain promotion] because everyone knows that I am a winner but that’s what motivates me,” Twinamasiko says ahead of the opener.

“We have done some reinforcements that I feel will help us achieve the club’s and my personal targets,” he added.

Some of the additions include the duo of Edison Agondeze and John Kisakye, who were instrumental in Kitara’s promotion last season.

His side launch their campaign today in Masindi as they host Jinja North United which is under the leadership of Ssempijja.

The calm-talking Ssempijja joined the team after successfully guiding a less-fancied Mbarara City side back to the StarTimes Uganda Premier League after just a season under.

He also had a hand in Arua Hill’s qualification in 2021 and has given his team hope before the duty ahead.

“We’ve done good preparations and added a number of players that we feel will help us accomplish our mission. To gain promotion, we must make our home games count, get as many points away and start fast,” he told Daily Monitor.

Ssempijja won the only contest that the two faced each other last season with the Ankole Lions.

The top three at the end of the season will gain automatic promotion to the topflight.

BetPawa Fufa Big League



Thursday - 4pm

Booma vs. Jinja North United, Masindi Stadium







