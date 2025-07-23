Two heads, one dugout, is co-coaching the new trend?

There’s a quiet revolution happening on Ugandan football touchlines. Beyond the drama of transfers, stadium wrangles and boardroom politics, a new tactical trend is taking shape, the co-coaches.

Not assistants or deputies. Not senior and junior. But two coaches of equal standing, planning, managing and drafting lineups and signings together.

Not long ago, this would have sounded like an accident waiting to happen but today, it’s becoming a pattern.

Mulindwa’s lab

It started to feel real when Vipers, the ever-experimental giants from Kitende, appointed Fred Muhumuza and John “Ayala” Luyinda as co-coaches after sacking Serbian coach Nikola Kavazovic at the beginning of last season. This was after a chaotic merry-go-round of coaches had failed to deliver consistency or calm.

Many were skeptical. How would it even work? Would the players know who to listen to? Would egos clash? However, the duo delivered composure which brought them success by winning both the StarTimes Uganda Premier League and the Stanbic Uganda Cup in their first season together. Really, an excellent return for what some initially dismissed as a messy compromise.

“People expect problems but we talk and agree on everything. We don’t see it as splitting power but as sharing responsibility,” Muhumuza said in a previous media interview.

Even Vipers supremo Lawrence Mulindwa, long known for his preference for structured hierarchies, gave his nod albeit with caution.

“At the moment I’m not thinking about bringing in a foreigner but to give Ayala and Muhumuza a chance to prove to me that they can take the club to greater heights. In the long run, I will be able to choose who to elevate to the top coaching role,” he remarked after the duo delivered success.

Cranes, KCCA join in

When the Uganda Cranes Chan team needed fresh technical leadership ahead of the finals in August, Fufa bypassed Paul Put’s assistant coach Sam Ssimbwa and instead appointed Morley Byekwaso and Fred Muhumuza as co-coaches in what they called a ‘panel of coaches’.

And in the same week, the wave spread even further to Lugogo. KCCA unveiled Jackson Magera and Brian Ssenyondo as co-coaches for the next two seasons. The two tacticians who are both widely respected for their work in youth development, will share the touchline at Lugogo.

But behind KCCA’s boldness lies a historical context that no coach who never played for KCCA has ever led the club to a league title. That legacy has cast a long shadow over every appointment. Jackson Magera, a long-serving technical staffer and former junior team handler, is viewed as an insider dipped in the club’s culture and expectations. Brian Ssenyondo, for all his growing stature and achievements, is not of the Kasasiro Boys household. And that’s likely why the club chose its words carefully in the unveiling statement:

“This strategic decision highlights the club’s obligation to build a strong technical bench that combines experience, tactical skill and a profound understanding of the game.

Stating that, “Magera’s understanding of the club’s DNA will be instrumental in this new role. Joining him is Brian Ssenyondo, with a proven track record and success in Ugandan and international football… His fresh perspective is expected to supplement Magera’s foundational understanding of KCCA...”

In essence, it’s a careful thought balance by pairing continuity with innovation. Magera carries the club's legacy while Ssenyondo brings external experience and new energy. The setup also accommodates Ssenyondo’s role with the Uganda Cubs who are preparing for the Fifa U-17 World Cup in Qatar. It will be the same with Muhumuza who is headed for Chan as Vipers step up preps for Caf assignments. With their expected absences, the co-coaching model could offer both flexibility and stability.

Mutebi-Ssimbwa precedent

One of the earlier examples of this kind of setup came in 2015 when Mike Mutebi was appointed head coach of KCCA. Rather than go solo, Mutebi chose to work with Sam Ssimbwa in what was more of a complementary and co-dependent arrangement than head-assistant style.

Mutebi had a broader vision to build a youthful team which would require time and patience to mature. Ssimbwa, result-oriented coach came in to help deliver short-term success while the bigger picture took shape behind the scenes.

“Our philosophy will be coaching good football and winning matches but where we disagree we shall do it as mature people because you can’t avoid conflict in football because everyone now has an idea about the game,” Mutebi said at the time, describing Ssimbwa as “my brother.”

While not labeled as co-coaching, that relationship carried the same spirit of complementary strengths.

Old player-coaches model

To fully appreciate the shift, though, you have to go even further back to when player-coaches ran the show. For decades, clubs relied on senior players to double as tacticians. Some of the notable ones include Paul Hasule (RIP) during his transition at Villa, Mike Mutebi in the early 90s, Sam Ssimbwa at Mbale Heroes, Wasswa Bbosa and so on until of recent Ceasar Okhuti at Onduparaka.

It was part necessity, part trust. Financial constraints meant clubs couldn’t afford full technical teams. Meanwhile, leaders on the pitch were often the de-facto decision-makers off it too.

That model began to fade with the introduction of Caf licensing and a rising emphasis on formal coaching education and full-time expanded scope of roles.

Still even with progress, Uganda has never fully embraced the ideal model of large backroom teams with neatly defined roles. Assistants have long existed in the shadows. And in a league constantly reshuffling its coaches, the setup makes strategic sense. It allows for shared vision, spreads the workload and buffers clubs from collapse if one coach departs or is suspended.

More importantly, it allows clubs to blend skill sets like technical minds with motivators or tacticians with psychologists and that’s how Muhumuza and Luyinda thrive at Vipers. It’s what KCCA hopes to tap into with Magera and Ssenyondo, maybe.

Not professional

However, not everyone is convinced this model is sustainable or even structurally sound. Magidah Nantanda, an experienced coach and Caf instructor acknowledges the limitations:

“In the coaching manuals, it does not exist and really it doesn’t look professional because you need to have an authority or the final man. However, it may work in our setup because clubs are trying to groom these new upcoming coaches. So you may not find one with all the skill sets you need but if you can combine two and they work together, maybe that’s what the clubs are looking at.”

Jackson Nyiima, the Fufa education officer, echoes Nantanda’s sentiment adding that only one person is officially recognized as the head coach on the touchline during competitive matches.

“The co-coach setup isn’t part of our syllabus,” he says. “Fufa’s licensing structure still identifies one coach as the accountable figure during matches.”

So yes, there are technical grey areas. And of course, football is a game of egos. Disagreements are inevitable. But as Mutebi once said: “You can’t avoid conflict in football... but you handle it as mature people.”

So far, results speak for themselves. Vipers lifted two trophies.

Interesting trend?

And maybe this model opens even more possibilities. Could we see male and female co-coaches in topflight football one day? When Oliver Mbekeka briefly served as interim at Lugazi before Stephen Bogere took over, the head coach allowed her to retain notable duties handling media, team culture and mentoring players. It was an unofficial co-coaching scenario that somehow worked.

Could this become a pathway to groom the next generation of coaches by pairing them with veterans in real-time leadership? Maybe see fast-rising coach Hassan Zungu in a similar set-up with Ssimbwa or Basena.

Maybe it’s too soon to say whether co-coaching is the future of Ugandan football or a passing phase. But in a game long dominated by single domineering figures on the touchline, there’s something refreshing about seeing two minds guiding one team.

Confirmed co-coach setups

Vipers: Fred Muhumuza & John ‘Ayala’ Luyinda (Won 2024/25 league and cup double)

Uganda Cranes (Chan team): Morley Byekwaso & Fred Muhumuza

KCCA: Jackson Magera & Brian Ssenyondo (handed two seasons)