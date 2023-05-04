Two schools banished as schools’ games near

Two western Uganda schools were dumped out of the post-primary schools’ football competition days to the start of the boys’ competition in Fort Portal City.

Ankole zonal champions Kabwohe SS and another regional qualifier St Augustine Minor Seminary were booted for fielding ineligible players.

The zonal committee did not decide on the cases and both Welden High School Mbarara and St Kagwa Bushenyi, who were not content with their decision, took the case to the Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) secretariat which ruled out the teams on the finals day of the draws.

St Kagwa Bushenyi petitioned Kabwohe for using mercenaries during their quarterfinal tie, among whom was Kireka United goalkeeper Musa Ssebulime, who disguised himself as Musa Baryamushanga. Kyambogo University player Patrick Kawooya, who also disguised as Francis Tukwasibwe, also a player of Galaxy FC, was in their squad.

St Kagwa Games Teacher Ajuna Asheri expressed disappointment with the zonal committee which he said did not adequately handle the petition despite overwhelming evidence.

Likewise, Welden School, who also lost a quarterfinal tie against St Augustine Minot Seminary had to wait for the USSSA secretariat to finally be assured of a place in the finals between May 7-21 at Nyakasura.

Welden accused St Augustine of using five impersonators including Donald Basiimire, Davis Mutabarura, Junior Felix, Ronald Musinguzi and Matthias Aturwanaho.

Giants kept apart

Schools football champions St Mary's Kitende and Kibuli SS were kept apart in the draw of the Boys' football showdown, setting up the possibility of a final showdown between the two in Fort Portal on May 21.

Defending champions Kitende got the draw in a lightweight Group A alongside Tororo Town College, Jinja Comprehensive, Latifa Mixed, Teso Progressive, Kitovu and Nakaseke International while record winners Kibuli will only be disturbed by Royal Giants Mityana and perhaps Mulusa in their bid to the knockouts.

Former winners Jinja SS, who are in Nyakasura courtesy of a wildcard invitation, are in Group D and have the possibility of meeting Kitende at least in the quarters.

Two-time winners Buddo SS should be at ease in Group E with Amus College expected to cause some disturbances.

USSSA Boys football – draws

Group A: Kitende, Tororo TC, Jinja Comp, Latifa, Teso Progressive, Kitovu, Nakaseke Int’l

Group B: Nyakasura (host), London College Nansana, Sironko Progressive, Bp Negri, Ryakasinga CHE, Alwa, Aki Bua

Group C: Kawempe, St Denis Kijaguzo, West Ville, Mpigi Mixed, Dokolo Progressive, St Bernard, Welden

Group D: Jinja SS, Nakwasi Seed, St Kagwa, Standard High, Old Kampala, St Kalemba, Layibi, Bukedea Comprehensive

Group E: Buddo SS, Mbale Progressive, Mityana, F. Portal SS, Alere, Victoria Iganga, Kimaanya, Amus College

Group F: Mukono Kings, Patongo Seed, St Gerald’s, St Mary’s Simbya, Kigumba Royal, St James Dzaiai, Lakeside Masese, Kawempe Royal

Group G: Jinja Progresive, St Julian, Nkoma, Africa with Love, Arua SS, Wisdom, UMHS Lubaga, Panyandoli