U-20 Women: Uganda happy to return to winning ways

A bit of luck and wastefulness set up both Uganda and South Africa for a mouthwatering second leg clash in Johannesburg in the third round of the U-20 Women World Cup qualifiers.

Uganda ran out 1-0 winners, courtesy of Hadijah Nandago’s 20th minute header off Margaret Kunihira’s corner, in Friday’s first leg at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.

However, both coach Ayub Khalifa and captain Fauzia Najjemba admitted in the post-match news conference that they had not played better opponents before.

“We won but from where I was sitting, I felt the pressure and that they were really the better team,” Khalifa said.

It was crucial to return to winning ways after a dramatic late show from Ethiopia denied the Ugandans triumph at the Cecafa U-20 Championship last month.

This youthful group that had hitherto won 19 of their 21 games since it was first put together at U-17 level in 2019 has been accustomed to winning only when things go according to plan and needed to start finding ways when faced with better opponents.

“We are happy because the aim was to quickly return to winning ways and although we could do with more goals, we really did not mind how we performed as long as we won,” Khalifa added.

Uganda started well with left-back Sumaya Komuntale forcing a save from South Africa goalkeeper Ramaisha Nthabiseng. Midfielder Shakirah Nyinagahirwa and her makeshift partner Aisha Nantongo both rattled the crossbar inside 17 minutes.

Midfield concerns

But, without playmaker Shamirah Nalugya who is recovering from illness, Uganda struggled to impose themselves in midfield when South Africa were chasing the game.

Her replacement Nantongo, who usually plays in defence, helped immensely in the physical battles but offered little in attack while moving her from the backline limited Uganda’s aerial duels as her replacement Asia Nakibuuka is not as tall.

Uganda were also exposed whenever South Africa, who settled into the game after the half hour mark, worked the ball wide and through the channels.

Midfielder enforcer. Nandago leaves her opponent in her wake during Friday’s encounter. The midfielder scored the lone goal. PHOTO/JOHN BATANUDDE

South Africa should have equalized when captain Lonathemba Mhlongo and striker Joy Daniels Chelsea headed Fikile Magama’s crosses over the bar and wide in the 31st and 38th minutes. Nyinagahirwa also had a last-ditch tackle to stop Chelsea’s 78th minute attempt.

“Yes, there were many balls dropping in the backline and we rode our luck because South Africa did not utilize some of their chances but neither did we. On a good way, we would also have scored up to five goals,” Khalifa said.

South Africa to regroup

Uganda will need to show better effort in beating Soweto Fabulous goalkeeper Nthabiseng, who made fantastic saves to deny an uncharacteristically quiet Juliet Nalukenge from a 76th minute freekick and later Najjemba in stoppage time.

“She is a young goalkeeper and we hope that her career will continue to grow till she plays for the national team too. Uganda started well but she kept us in the tie and we hope to have an even better performance at home,” South Africa coach Jabulile Baloyi said of her 19-year-old keeper.

Her bench did not even have a substitute goalkeeper as some of her squad members “are writing their Grade 12 examinations while others have been affected by Covid-19 in different ways.”

Fifa U-20 Women WC

Third round- First leg

Uganda 1-0 South Africa

*Second Leg: December 17 in Johannesburg