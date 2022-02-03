Uganda’s Margaret Kunihira dribbles away from Suzzy Dede Teye of Ghana during the U-20 Women Africa World Cup qualifiers last at the St. Mary’s Stadium Kitende. PHOTO/Ismail Kezaala

Soccer

U20 Women: Time for Khalifa’s attackers to pull their weight

By  Makhtum Muziransa

What you need to know:

One more chance. Coach Ayub Khalifa insists that the job against the five-time U-20 World Cup participants Ghana is surmountable but the wasteful Uganda have scored just three goals in their last four matches.

Uganda’s U-20 women football team travel to Cape Coast today for the second leg of their fourth round World Cup qualifier against Ghana on Saturday.
Uganda trail by a goal after their 2-1 home loss to the Black Princesses a fortnight ago at St. Mary’s Stadium – Kitende and will look to win by at least two goals to advance.

