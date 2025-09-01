Uche; Cranes’ eternal chase for a hollow No.9

Like a siren call echoing across Lake Victoria, the void at the heart of Uganda Cranes' frontline continues to lure the towering figure of Karl Anthony Uchechukwu Ikpeazu Mubiru.

Gangly, powerful, and seasoned by a career that has meandered through the gritty English lower leagues and now the Scottish Premiership, Mubiru is the striker Uganda keeps calling - and who keeps hesitating at the edge of commitment.



Born in Harrow, England, to a Nigerian father, Alexander Madu Ikpeazu, and a Ugandan mother, Marion Naguta, the now 30-year-old striker has long stood as a tantalizing prospect for national selectors.

Eligible to play for England, Nigeria, or Uganda, his international allegiance has been a riddle - an enigma wrapped in sentiment, ambition, and the sharp edges of timing. Yet here we are again.



This week, Uganda faces Mozambique and Somalia in pivotal Fifa 2026 World Cup qualifiers. And once more, Uche Mubiru is on the list.

Paul Put, like his predecessors before him - Jonathan McKinstry, Milutin 'Micho' Sredojević - has been tempted by that yawning hole in the Cranes attack, summoning Mubiru to finally answer the call that has gone unanswered for nearly five years.



Five year wait



It’s been a rocky road. In March 2020, he was first summoned for the Afcon 2021 qualifier double-header against South Sudan. COVID-19 struck, postponing the games. In October that year, McKinstry called him to camp in Dubai. Mubiru pulled out—ankle injury.



Then in March 2021, ahead of qualifiers against Burkina Faso and Malawi, he declined again, citing club duties at Wycombe Wanderers. “Sometimes, things just don’t go the way you want,” he confessed then, “and I was lacking confidence.”



Again, in May 2024, he withdrew—this time from World Cup qualifiers against Botswana and Algeria. Put turned to Nelson Ssenkatuka instead. By then, many Ugandan fans had begun to see the pattern.

A player on the brink of debut, always seemingly just one game away—but never quite arriving. He is finally coming - but is he really?



Now, there is renewed hope. Mubiru is back in form, scoring the winner for St Johnstone against Ross County just last weekend.

His current club issued a statement: “Striker Uche Ikpeazu has earned a call-up to the Uganda squad for upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers…Congratulations, Uche!”

Missing link?



That statement has sparked cautious optimism. But even now, it is not a done deal. Cranes fans have been here before—drawn in by the promise of a new number nine, only to be let down at the altar of international football.



So why, after all the false starts, does Uganda keep turning to him? The answer lies in the persistent, gaping hole at the tip of the Cranes’ attack.

The once-reliable Fahad Bayo, Muhammad Shaban, Frank Ssebuufu, Patrick Kaddu, and Derrick Nsibambi have all struggled to stake a lasting claim to the coveted number nine jersey.