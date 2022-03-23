UCU mojo is back

Jackline Nakasi scored in stoppage time to give Uganda Christian University UCU Lady Cardinals a 1-0 away win over Kawempe Muslim in the Fufa Women Super League yesterday.

Nakasi, who came on for Catherine Nakiridde with 18 minutes to play, capitalized on a half-hearted clearance from Kawempe after Shadia Nankya’s had held off the home side’s defence to fire a shot across goal.

The win takes UCU to 13 points - four off the top and is a change of fortunes for the club that has its eyes set on the title and has lost points late in their last three matches. “This one (result) we can only attribute to God because they had the chances to kill off the game way before we did,” UCU’s Mercy Nabulobi, who took the armband after Hasifah Nassuna was forced off in discomfort in the second half, said.

Related KQ falter after She Maroons hold Corporate Soccer

After a run of one draw and two losses, UCU went for a change in a formation - from a back three to four of Fiona Atimaku, Phoebe Banura, Mercy Nabulobi and Bridget Nabisaalu - to try and change their luck with star defender Nankya deployed as a striker.

Highline defence

The four defenders played a high-line but hardly ventured forward even during setpieces to avert the threat of Kawempe’s forwards who make up for their lack of physical presence with trickery and silky passing.

Overall, the plan worked but there was a scare in the 10th minute when Kawempe striker Rebecca Nakato beat the offside trap only for her attempt after being released by left-back Asia Nakibuuka went agonizingly wide.

Nakato, although 17, kept the rather experienced UCU defence busy but at times her inexperience shone through.

Kawempe’s other goal threat Hadijah Nandago suffered a kick from Nabisaalu and went down screaming and rolling on the grass. But her importance to the team cannot be understated and it was telling that Kawempe preferred to play with 10 rather than make a change even though she needed about seven minutes of treatment to return to the pitch. went down rolling on the ground - screaming loudly.

Chance not taken

She, however, had a chance to kill off the game in the 89th minute but opted to go for a spectacular lob against a lanky keeper in Hadijah Nalongo from close range.

UCU’s best chance had come in the 33rd minute when Ashait Naluggwa got a chance to run at goal but Kawempe’s debut making keeper Diana Natukunda managed to improvise from a retreating position to make a save at the near post.

Kawempe had other chances before UCU scored but Aisha Nantongo rattled the cross bar from a freekick down the left deep in the second half while Allen Nasaazi also ran ahead of the ball when she had the keeper to beat just before Nandago’s. What is clear, however, is that Kawempe’s search for a forward they can rely on continues especially with the Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association games coming up.

At some point coach Ayub Khalifa went for the 14 year old Agnes Nabukenya and 15 year old Esther Nangendo.