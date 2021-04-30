UCU, Nassuna seek redemption as Ikwaput turns guns on Corporates in Women League

By Makhtum Muziransa More by this Author

By Fred Mwambu More by this Author

Reigning League Most Valuable Player Hassifa Nassuna will have to pull up her socks to inspire her UCU Lady Cardinals when they take on Isra Soccer Academy this morning in their third match of the ongoing Fufa Women Super League Group II in Njeru.

UCU have been largely uninspiring in the tournament but will have to produce their best performance to improve their chances of progressing to the semis and perhaps add a second title to their cabinet.

Expensive errors

The 2018/19 champions struggled to overcome She Corporates 1-0 in their opening match. In the second game, Nassuna’s goal over Lady Doves on Wednesday was reduced to a consolation with the team falling prey to Fazilla Ikwaput’s brace.

“We scored first but became a little bit complacent and made some mistakes that cost us.

However, that is now history and we shift focus to the next game which we as players need to push ourselves more to qualify,” Nassuna said ahead of the game. Isra sit bottom of the five-team table with no point and a deficit of eight goals. Their coach Trevor Kavuma, who is missing several key players, looks resigned to his team’s fate but is optimistic to pull out a result and avoid the chop.

Advertisement

Gradual improvement

“The team improved a lot in the second game from what they did in the first. We have very many key players who are tied with academic engagements but that said, we want to play our games our way without a lot of pressure but our main target is to remain in the league,” Kavuma said.

In the other match at noon, Lady Doves will again look up to Ikwaput for the sparkas they seek to seal the first semi-final slot.

Ikwaput was the lone scorer when Doves caged She Corporates in 2019 after two goalless draws the season before. They met again last season in the Women’s Cup semi-final where the team from Masindi won 4-3 in penalties that followed a 2-all stalemate.

Previous results

Lady Doves 5-0 Isra

She Corporates 1-0 Olila

UCU Cardinals 1-0 Corporates

Olila 1–1 Lady Doves

UCU 1-2 Lady Doves

Olila 3-0 Isra

Today’s fixtures

Isra SA vs. UCU Cardinals

Lady Doves vs. She Corporates