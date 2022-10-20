UCU, UMU lock horns as MUBS bounce back in UFL semis

Defending champions Uganda Christian University (UCU) are one step away from a return to the final of the Pepsi University Football League (UFL).

The Mukono-based side host former champions Uganda Martyrs University (UMU) in the first leg of their semi-final tie this afternoon.

To reach the semi-finals, UCU eliminated Nkumba University 2-0 on aggregate after a goalless draw in the first leg .

They then sealed progress with a 2-0 home win in the second leg.

It is that home ground advantage that UCU coach Collines Ahumuza will be banking on against a team they have met seven times before.

Uganda Martyrs is a good team. All the teams that are at this stage are good teams but we believe we have what it takes and shall win. It won't be an easy win for us but the boys are focused and we know what we want as a team," Ahumuza said.

There have been seven previous meetings between the two teams with the first occurring in 2014 in Nkozi in the group stage, which UCU won 0-2.

After that they met three times at the quarterfinal stage in 2015, 2016 and 2017 with Uganda Martyrs advancing to the semi-finals each time.

A place in the final is at stake this time and Uganda Martyrs coach Eric Kisuze says his team are also prepared and determined to get a good result in Mukono.

"We are not taking UCU as a light team. They are the defending champions and are one of the best teams in the league so we shall have to play well to get a positive result from Mukono," Kisuze said.

"We have prepared well and we are set and we are going to play with all our strength so as to get a good result," Kisuze added.

UMU edged Bugema University 3-2 on aggregate after a 1-1 draw in the first leg away and a 2-1 win in the second leg at home.

Relatedly, the UFL Disciplinary Committee has ruled that St. Lawrence University will face Mubs in the other semi-final whose first leg is scheduled for next week Tuesday 25th October at Kavule on Masaka Road.

This is after Kyambogo University was found guilty of using an impersonator in the second leg of their quarter-final tie at Nakawa against Makerere University Business School (Mubs).

Consequently Kyambogo University lost that match by forfeiture (3-0) to Mubs although they have a chance to appeal the decision.

Pepsi University Football League

Semifinal

First leg

Thursday - 3pm