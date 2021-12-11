UEFA cancels Covid-postponed Tottenham v Rennes tie

Tottenham Hotspur's Italian head coach Antonio Conte gestures on the touchline during the English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Norwich City on December 05, 2021. On, December 11, 2021, UEFA canceled Covid-postponed Tottenham v Rennes match. Photo | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The two clubs were unable to find a suitable date to reschedule Thursday's game and "as a consequence, the match can no longer be played", European football's governing body explained.

UEFA on Saturday announced the cancellation of Tottenham's Covid-postponed Europa Conference League game against Rennes.

