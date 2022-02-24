UEFA could move Champions League final from Russia

The Saint Petersburg Stadium in Russia. PHOTO/FILE/COURTESY

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The Champions League final was last staged in Russia in 2008, when Manchester United defeated Chelsea on penalties in Moscow.

UEFA will hold an emergency meeting on Friday with this season's Champions League final in Saint Petersburg set to be at the top of the agenda as European football's governing body said it "strongly condemns" Russia's military invasion of Ukraine.

