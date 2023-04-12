Uefa seek to address leadership gaps for women in Ugandan football

European football governing body Uefa and their Ugandan counterparts Fufa are running a four-day workshop to develop leadership capacities for women in the sport.

The workshop that started on Tuesday at Imperial Royale Hotel - Kampala, is aimed at helping women build careers in sport and has attracted female players, coaches, team managers, journalists and administrators.

"For centuries, football was a man's sport and we now need to empower women to take their place in football," Uefa's head of international relations Eva Pasquire shared.

"Basically, what we need is the soft skills; the ability to communicate, negotiate, lead and present the ideas that will make a difference for women in football," added Pasquire, who is on her third visit to Uganda and will facilitate the discussions alongside Uefa marketing expert Julia Anna Mcgeever and former Saudi Arabia women national team coach turned technical director Monika Staab.

For Fufa, this is a deliberate attempt to increase the number of women in football leadership.

"We took a deliberate step three or four years ago (Fufa General Assembly in Adjumani in 2019) to increase the number of women in our General Assembly because you cannot stop a gender that makes up 50 percent or more of the world population from being involved in the beautiful game.

It was not an easy decision because the men there had to decide to reduce their own numbers to accommodate more women. In an assembly of 88 people, we used to have one or two women, now we have over 10," Fufa president Moses Magogo, said.

The appeal



Magogo continued to appeal to the women to get into decision making positions if their side of the game is to grow.

"We have tried since 2013 to develop women's football but the challenges have been cultural, religious and parent-related.

But with more women in leadership positions, parents will be more willing to have their daughters in the sport.

Also men, may not necessarily make the best decisions for women's football. Girls are playing the game across the country but it should be organized properly for them to benefit.