UFL to honour decade's best

Yasser Mugerwa Yasser (Nkumba) Siraje Musindo (MUST) and Emmanuel Were (UCU) will tussle it out for the most outstanding player award when the Pepsi University Football League honours the best players to have graced the competition over the past decade at the Awards Gala that will be held today at Imperial Royale Hotel.

Musindo was a star attraction in 2013 as he top scored with 14 goals and became the first player to score against all the other seven universities in the league at the time.

Were was meanwhile named Most Valuable Player (MVP) and best goalkeeper of the 2019 edition after helping UCU to their first and only league title to-date.

Mugerwa on the other hand was part of an exciting Nkumba University side for the first two editions and was part of the 2013 that finished behind Kampala University.

There were however some notable additions particularly midfielder Muzamir Mutyaba who helped Kampala University to the 2013 title.

Speaking about the nominees, University Football League Chairman, Kisenyi Vincent said it had been a very difficult process given the numerous talented people who had been nominated.

"We had several talented people who were nominated for these UFL Best of the Decade Awards and it was a very difficult process to narrow it down to the top three nominees in each category," Kisenyi said

Red Rhino's Obal Atubo meanwhile believes the difficulty of the nomination process was evidence that the University Football League had achieved what it set out to do in the beginning.

"When we started the University Football League in 2012 one of the key objectives was the unearthing of football talents within our universities. The fact that we were spoilt for choice in selecting the UFL Best of the Decade is evidence that indeed this has been achieved," Obal said.

The Pepsi University Football League first kicked off on 19th September 2012 and over the last 10 years several talents have emerged from the competition

The nominees for the different categories are as follows:

Player of the Decade

1. Yasser Mugerwa (Nkumba)

2. Siraje Musindo (MUST)

3. Emmanuel Were Emmanuel (UCU)

Goalkeeper of the Decade

1. Derrick Emmanuel Were (UCU)

2. Matthias Kigonya (KU)

3. Samson Kirya (Makerere)

Defender of the Decade

1. Godfrey Akabwai (KIU)

2. Douglas Muganga (Nkumba)

3. Gift Fred (Bugema)

Midfielder of the Decade

1. Nasser Lukwago (Uganda Martyrs)

2. Muzamir Mutyaba (KU)

3. Yasser Mugerwa (Nkumba)

Forward of the Decade

1. Siraje Musindo (MUST)

2. Douglas Owori (Uganda Martyrs)

3. Ezra Kaye Kizito (UCU)

Coach of the Decade

1. Vincent Tumusiime (KU)

2. Charles Ayiekoh (MUBS)

3. Nnono Ssozi (St. Lawrence)

Team of the Decade

1. Makerere University Business School

2. Uganda Martyrs University