Uganda Airlines flies Uspa, sports scribes higher

The Uspa Media Excellence Awards is due Wednesday in Kampala.

Uganda Airlines has a special affinity for the sports sector as they fly out national teams for international engagements and joining the scribes enhances its aura.

Acting Sales and Marketing Manager Doreen Nambatya said the airline has set a goal to incentivise the sports sector.

“It is a great opportunity for us as an airline to be involved with Uspa. We have opened our spaces to sports by flying Ugandan teams to the various destinations across the continent. I am proud that we are now engaging sports journalists,” Nambatya said.

Uganda Airlines has offered two return air tickets to Mombasa for the recipient of the Andrew Patrick Luwandagga Award whereas Pride Inn Flamingo has offered two nights’ stay at their beach hotel in Mombasa.

The Andrew Luwandagga Award was not subject to submission. The Uspa executive will choose a personality to honour for diligently serving the sports sector.

To engender this feeling, Uspa president Patrick Kanyomozi envisions a great future.

“When we award our own, we set a platform to improve on our work. Such partners give us momentum to fly,” Kanyomozi said.

Impressive

Despite sports journalists having a lukewarm reception to media awards, the maiden Uspa awards received over 70 entries.

Nation Media Group trio of Andrew Mwanguhya, Denis Bbosa and Makhtum Muziransa are pitted in the Bashir Khan Lugudo category, thus a guarantee for their sports desk to take home the gong for their feature stories.

Daily Monitor also has nominations in the news story and Kevin Aliro investigative story categories, two of the eight each of whose winners will each walk home with a plaque and Shs1m cash prize.

The awards are also supported by Nile Special, Mandela Group of Companies, and Pride Inn Flamingo Beach Resort in Mombasa.