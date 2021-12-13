Uganda Airlines flies Uspa, sports scribes higher
Uganda Airline is understandably excited by the thought of partnering with sports journalists through their umbrella body, Uganda Sports Press Association (Uspa), for its media excellence awards.
The Uspa Media Excellence Awards is due Wednesday in Kampala.
Uganda Airlines has a special affinity for the sports sector as they fly out national teams for international engagements and joining the scribes enhances its aura.
Acting Sales and Marketing Manager Doreen Nambatya said the airline has set a goal to incentivise the sports sector.
“It is a great opportunity for us as an airline to be involved with Uspa. We have opened our spaces to sports by flying Ugandan teams to the various destinations across the continent. I am proud that we are now engaging sports journalists,” Nambatya said.
Uganda Airlines has offered two return air tickets to Mombasa for the recipient of the Andrew Patrick Luwandagga Award whereas Pride Inn Flamingo has offered two nights’ stay at their beach hotel in Mombasa.
The Andrew Luwandagga Award was not subject to submission. The Uspa executive will choose a personality to honour for diligently serving the sports sector.
To engender this feeling, Uspa president Patrick Kanyomozi envisions a great future.
“When we award our own, we set a platform to improve on our work. Such partners give us momentum to fly,” Kanyomozi said.
Impressive
Despite sports journalists having a lukewarm reception to media awards, the maiden Uspa awards received over 70 entries.
Nation Media Group trio of Andrew Mwanguhya, Denis Bbosa and Makhtum Muziransa are pitted in the Bashir Khan Lugudo category, thus a guarantee for their sports desk to take home the gong for their feature stories.
Daily Monitor also has nominations in the news story and Kevin Aliro investigative story categories, two of the eight each of whose winners will each walk home with a plaque and Shs1m cash prize.
The awards are also supported by Nile Special, Mandela Group of Companies, and Pride Inn Flamingo Beach Resort in Mombasa.
Uspa award nominees
Bashir Khan Lugodo Award
Andrew Mwanguhya Daily Monitor
Denis Bbosa Daily Monitor
Makhtum Muziransa Daily Monitor
James Opoka Award
Clive Kyazze Sanyu FM
Davis Mugume VOA
Solomon Ssaka Sanyuka TV
Edirisa Mayanja Njuki Award
Fred Kisekka Bukedde
George Katongole Daily Monitor
Shafiq Ssenoga New Vision
John Bugembe Ssenkugube Award
Fred Kisekka Bukedde
John Philip Mugabi Mugabi Arts
Richard Sanya New Vision
Samuel Wossita Award
Football 256
Kawowo Sports
Voice of Bugerere
Kevin Aliro Award
Andrew Mwanguhya Daily Monitor
Makhtum Muziransa Daily Monitor
Shafiq Ssenoga New Vision
Paul Waibale Snr Award
Allan Ddamba Football256
Shafiq Kiyaga Football256
Timothy Kuteesa Football256
Andrew Luwandagga Award
To be announced*
